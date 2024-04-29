Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has refuted claims that he will turn Ghana into an Islamic State if elected President

According to him, he has held many leadership positions and has never entertained the idea of imposing his religion on any area of leadership.

Dr. Bawumia was addressing the youth in the Eastern Region at the Koforidua Cultural Center as part of his Eastern Regional tour.

He emphasized that, Ghana is governed by a Constitution, and its provisions are binding on every President therefore, he does not see how he can unilaterally change the religious structure of the country.

“We are governed by a Constitution, and I don’t know how you can Islamize Ghana. Do you go and pass a law in Parliament, or do you go to the Supreme Court to change the law? I don’t know,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia stressed that, his primary focus is on developing and uplifting the country for the benefit of all Ghanaians, irrespective of their religious affiliations.

“I want to help our people. When you provide good education, everybody benefits. When you provide good water, everybody benefits, good roads, good healthcare, everybody benefits. And that is what I am going to do. I will work for Ghana; I will work for all Ghanaians, whether you are a Christian or a Muslim,” he assured.

