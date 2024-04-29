President of the National Services Personnel Association (NSPA) for Nkwanta South, Wise Bediako, has urged his colleagues to accept postings to rural communities in order to contribute to the development of these areas.

Speaking at their first general meeting with members of the National Service Personnel, he emphasized the importance of serving in rural communities, where there is often a lack of resources and manpower.

WISE BEDIAKO NSPA PRESIDENT NKWANTA SOUTH

He highlighted the impact that national service personnel can have in these areas, by providing much-needed support in areas such as education, healthcare, and agriculture.

Bediako also pointed out the personal and professional benefits of accepting postings to rural communities.

According to him, serving in these areas can provide valuable experience and skills that can benefit national service personnel in their future careers.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of giving back to the community and making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

He therefore, encouraged his colleagues to embrace the opportunity to serve in rural communities and to make a difference in the lives of others.

Also at the program Deputy Director of Education in charge of Statistics and Planning, Dr Paul Yidu Dzene bemoaned how most of the service personnel reject postings to rural communities.

He noted that, over the years the national service personnel have had great influence on the communities in which they served and as such had become agents of change in those areas, thus becomes alarming when others fail to serve there.

He, however, admonished personnel who would be posting to rural communities not use the men and women as their motivational objects to prevent conflict in their respective area.

On her part, the former Oti NPP Women’s Organiser, Olivia Yawa Aglago also advised the national services personnel to adapt into other opportunities while in services so that they don’t come to depend on government for employment after services.

ALSO READ: