The Adentan Circuit Court in Accra has sentenced a 20-year-old electrician to five years imprisonment for stealing electrical cables and standing fans.

Yussif Abdulai Masawudu, pleaded guilty to all five counts of unlawful entry, unlawful damage and stealing.

Sentencing is to run concurrently.

The second accused, Paul Akuffo, an electrical appliances seller, at Opera Square in Accra, who was charged for dishonestly receiving stolen items, pleaded not guilty, and discharged by the court presided over by Mrs Angela Attachie.

Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Wisdom Kwabena Posodua, is a 43-year-old electrical contractor, residing at Nanakrom, in Accra, while the convict is an electrician and a resident of Santeo.

The court heard that the complainant owns an electrical appliances shop, at East Legon Hills, which was being manned by his wife, a witness in the case.

The prosecution said the complainant reported to the police that thieves broke into the shop and made away electrical cables, standing fans worth GH¢21,800.00 and caused damage to roofing sheets and ceiling valued at GH¢1650.00.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said while investigation was ongoing, accused broke into the complainants shop again through the roof.

The prosecution said that the accused again went to the shop and stole electrical cables, and on sensing danger, he threw the cables away and was arrested.

Chief Insp Lanyo said the accused led the neighbours to retrieve a rice cooker, two Elbee fans and its blades, three LED panel lights, electric iron, a pair of scissors, one drum pvc flexible cables and extension cord.

He said told the court that the accused was taken to the Lakeside Police Station.

Chief Insp Lanyo said that accused in his caution statement admitted that he broke into the complainants shop and stole the items.

He indicated that the accused mentioned the Akuffo as the one he sold the stolen items to.

Chief Insp Lanyo said Akuffo was also arrested and in his caution statement admitted to have bought the stolen items from the convict, but has sold them to unknown persons.

