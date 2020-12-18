A 32-year-old electrician, Mohammed Muntala, whose wrist was chopped off in an altercation, is seeking justice.

The electrician, narrating his ordeal to Joy News, said the three perpetrators stormed his house in search of his neighbour who was accused of beating two children over the position of their hen coop.

He said he only stepped in to calm his tribesmen who threatened to deal with the said neighbour should he step out of his room.

He said in the course of the heated argument and threats, one of the suspects ordered his accomplices to butcher him ‘like a sheep’.

True to their threats, two strikes were issued, which he blocked with his left hand; and the blood that oozed out notified him his wrist had been chopped off.

It took his screams for his neighbour, Zakaria Abdul Rahman to leap out of his room and rush him to the hospital.

The severed hand was preserved in a plastic bag as they made rounds at the Manhyia Government Hospital and consequently the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

However, the doctor on duty said the delay had rendered the hand inactive and stitching it to the rest of the arm will only cause further damages to the body.

The electrician, who revealed he is the breadwinner of his family, is appealing with the district court, where the case is, to give him the justice he deserves.