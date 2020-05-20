A 42-year-old man, identified as Kwabena Simon, has allegedly butchered his eight-months-old pregnant wife to death at Kankyekura near Kechibi in the Oti region.

It is unclear what triggered the man’s action against his 30-year-old wife, Lasim Nigan with whom they were expecting their first child.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Mr Simon’s relatives expressed shock at the heinous crime their son had committed.

ALSO READ:

The deceased suffered cutlass wounds on her head with her left hand chopped off as she laid in a pool of blood.

She was pronounced dead on arrival at St. Joseph’s Hospital with her body deposited at the mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for the suspect who is currently on the run.