A 56-year-old farmer is thanking his stars after surviving a brutal attack by a cow.

The victim, Kojo Atta, popularly known as Okyeman, had his throat slit in the unprovoked attacked at Gomoa Akotsi in the Central region.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, who followed the story, reported that the man was returning from the farm with his wife when the incident occurred.

He said the victim, who saw the cow in the middle of the road, decided to drive it away but was met with an attack.

ALSO READ:

“The cow knocked him down, slit his throat with its horn and whipped him with the legs,” Kofi Adjei added.

Kojo Atta, who lost a lot of blood, was rushed to the Village of Hope Hospital at Gomoa Fetteh for medical attention.

Medical Superintendent at the hospital, Dr Alex Piassah, described as miraculous the survival of the man.

He explained that, the victim was in critical condition and had to be given a lot of blood to keep him alive.

Dr Piassah said they are done with the surgery and Mr Atta is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, his wife, Grace Blanskon, who witnessed the attack, is still in shock.