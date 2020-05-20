The Okuapehemaa, Nana Obuo Nketiaa, has rejected a truckload of rams and other items including money from government officials to let go the dispute between her and the newly enstooled Paramount chief.

The Queen, who is opposed to the legitimacy of the newly installed Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo II, reportedly refused to accept the items aimed at fostering unity between her and the chief.

The delegation attempted to appease her with 62 rams, bottles of schnapps and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Her resolve to reject the items is as result of her opposition to the legitimacy of Nana Akuffo.

Joy News is learning that the government sent closest maternal royal relatives to the queen mother but failed to reach a settlement.

The move deepens already held claims of political interference as to who became the chief of the area.

The queen mother’s faction had accused some political actors of masterminding the installation of Nana Akuffo against one Odehye Kwasi Akufo.