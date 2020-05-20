The three-year-old boy, who was beaten by his father for bed-wetting, is progressively making recoveries.

He was initially in serious condition after his father, Frank Amankwah, flogged him with canes and naked wire till his back was covered in sore.

His crime, according to the father was stubbornness, bed-wetting and ruining his phone, but his claims were challenged by a neighbour who revealed he beat the boy upon least provocation.

The scars, which left him hospitalised at Manhyia Hospital in Kumasi, are beginning to heal as the boy has finally found his voice.

During a visit to the hospital by Joy News, the boy, who was limping on one leg, managed to strike a hearty chat.

His discharge does not signify total recovery as they have been tasked to visit the hospital periodically to dress his wounds.

The boy, also known as Junior’s recovery was facilitated by non-governmental organisation, Mukasa Womens’ Foundation and another individual.

Meanwhile, the father has been granted bail and is due for court tomorrow, May 21.