Ebenezer Nana Bonsu, father who tortured three-year-old son with a naked wire, is reported to be a national service person in Accra.

This was disclosed by mother of the three-year-old boy, identified only as Barbara on Wednesday in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show.

My husband just completed the university and is doing his national service, she said.

She, however, failed to mention the particular institution he [Ebenezer Bonsu] was undertaking his national service.

Barabara in the course of the interview revealed Mr Bonsu not only assaulted their child but her also.

He beats and bites me and for most of the time, I didn’t know how to report him to the police because I wasn’t legally married to him, she noted.

Asked what she wanted to be done to her ‘husband’ by host Captain Smart, Barbara said she wants her ‘husband’ jailed and never wants to set her eyes on him.

I want my husband jailed, because he is capable of killing a human being, I never want to set my eyes on him, she asserted amid tears.

Barbara, after her first year in the nursing school, dropped out due to her pregnancy and now fries eggs for a living.

Background

Mr Bonsu, disfigured the back of his three-year-old son for being ‘stubborn.’

The father of the young boy, who resides at Buokrom in the Ashanti region, was said to have perpetuated the act using naked wire and canes.

The abuse has left the little boy in a critical condition at the Manhyia Hospital in Kumasi, police sources have confirmed.