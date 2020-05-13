Popular Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has hinted of converting to Islam.
According to the embattled comedian, Islam is a true religion because of the show of love for humanity by Muslims.
Sharing a video of an Islamic cleric preaching on his Instagram page, Funny Face thanked Allah for letting him know his true purpose on earth before he added that he will be a Muslim before he dies.
The comedian-cum actor has had relationship issues with colleague actors including Kalybos, Bismark The Joke and Lil Win in recent times.
His caption to the video reads: