Comedian cum actor, Funny Face, has hit hard at his fellow colleagues who describe themselves as celebrities.

He has warned them to allow him to live his life the way he wants it because he doesn’t see himself as one of them.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the man, who appears very angry when it comes to Lil Win, Bismark the Joke and Kalyboss, said he is just a simple but carefree human being who does not live to please his fellow human beings.

He posted: “FUNNY FACE EXPLAINS WHO HE TRULY IS … he lives a normal life like anybody else .. Who doesn’t see why as a human being you should think you are better than ur fellow brother .. when at da end of the day 6 ft …. we all will die .. so be happy too.”