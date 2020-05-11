Actor and comedian, Funny Face, has savagely replied a fan who asked the whereabouts of his twin daughters, Ella and Bella.

Funny Face has revealed that his wife has run away from home with their kids.

In an Instagram post, he blamed his colleague Lil Win for his wife’s decision, adding that he (Lil Win) got to her because she is not emotionally strong.

READ MORE:

Lil Win breaks silence on Funny Face’s wife and twin daughters [listen]

Counsellor Lutterodt reveals the only help Funny Face needs

Kalybos finally replies Funny Face [watch]

When a fan, who is worried about the disappearance of the Funny Face’s girls, sought to find out from the comedian where his kids are, Funny Face jokingly said his kids are selling kelewele at the sea side.

Check out the chats below: