Entertainment pundit and advisor, Counsellor Lutterodt, has waded into the discussion concerning the latest gestures of comedian Funny Face on social media.

The Kasoa Trotor actor has been exhibiting a never-seen-before attitude that has made some Ghanaians query his character as a ‘calm’ comedian.

Lately, Funny Face has been jabbing colleague industry players Lil Win, Bismark the Joke and Kalybos claiming they want to want to sabotage his career.

Counsellor Lutterodt, reacting to this, said Funny Face needs help psychologically.

According to him, he first needs advice from someone closer to him, who will take time to listen to him as he vents his spleen.

The controversial counsellor added that, it should be someone of higher influence who can talk Funny Face out of his “misery”.

He needs to be advised. If you take him to a psychologist it wont help. Someone has to talk to him, anyone who is closer to him, before he visits a counselor. Someone like Fada Dickson. Now if you refer him to a psychologist, They will think you think he is mad.

When his first marriage broke up, it wasn’t easy for him. He wanted to prove people that he wasn’t a fool. He created a certain image, he said on Peace FM.

According to Mr Lutterodt, Funny Face won’t harm any of the three comedians he is attacking lately.