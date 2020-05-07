Musician Terry Boamah, popular known as Dada Hafco, has shared his dreadful quarantine experience during the lockdown of Accra and Kumasi and the shutting down of the country’s borders.

Speaking to the hosts of Prime Morning, Jay Foley and Emefa Adeti, he explained that after he touched down at the Kotoka International Airport, all passengers had their temperatures checked and were asked to wait at the premises.

After detaining them, they were later informed that they would be quarantined for 72 hours before being allowed to leave.

Dada Hafco explained that the experience was very daunting, mostly due to the little or no information they received from the authorities during the period, which caused a lot of panic.

He explained that he, together with others, were sent to Accra City Hotel where they were quarantined for weeks, although the initial information was that it would only last for 72 hours.

He bemoaned the awful stigmatisation they received the first few weeks; the food they received was dished on the floor by their doors, no cleaning of rooms and the lack of information during testing and results.

He said he felt imprisoned and if there was any one person he could have kept with him during those hard times, it would be his pastor.

“I’m a spiritual person…this moment brought me closer to God and I knew I wasn’t positive…I knew I was well,” he said.

He mentioned that the worst part of his ordeal was the stigmatisation. Although he was not neglected by family and friends unlike others, he got teased about it.