The manager of highlife musician, Bisa Kdei, Booza Kay, has called out the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) board for snubbing his artiste during nominations for this year’s event.

According to him, he believes there has been a deliberate attempt by some industry players to ignore submissions of Bisa Kdei’s works for the VGMAs over the past two years.

In 2018, 10, we submitted two songs on the Highlife Konnect album… and this year too I did the same and it wasn’t nominated as well, he told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz.

L-R: Booza Kay and Bisa Kdei at Kotoka’s airport terminal 3

He also touched on how the board failed to nominate Bisa Kdei’s ‘Asew’ song that got featured on Netflix and his ‘Sika’ song that features singer Gyakie.

And you know how big the ‘Asew’ song was… If I do so and you don’t nominate then what are you telling me? No disrespect to anyone though, he added.

Speaking on the 2021 VGMA Highlife Song of the Year category, Booza Kay, said the board goofed by nominating Dada Hafco’s Playboy that featured Akwaboah as part of the songs that battled out in the category.

I never heard of Dada Hafco’s song, the ‘Playboy’ song… his song can’t be compared to the ‘Sika’ song. Playboy shouldn’t have made it to the list… The ‘Sika’ song can compete with all of the songs that were nominated so why wasn’t Bisa nominated? He quizzed.