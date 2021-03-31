Singer Wendy Shay has shared her life story in her latest video on Instagram prior to the release of her new album dubbed Shayning Star.

The Rufftown Records artiste talked about how she had to choose between her nursing career and music in 2017; the highs and lows before her breakthrough in the music scene.

According to Wendy Shay, after Bullet accepted to work with her in March 2018, she was broke.

She explained that, after receiving her mum’s blessing to tow her passion, she purchased her ticket to Ghana with only 50 euros in her pocket when she touched down at the Kotoka International Airport.

Wendy Shay also recounted how she was bullied following the demise of the late Ebony Reigns where many accused her of wanting to replace her.

With the blessings from my mum I packed and moved to Ghana. I came with just 50 euros, met Bullet, signed a contract and started recording songs. I was introduced to Ghanaians at VGMA 2018 and right after the cyber bully began. I was threatened over Ebony. 1st June 2018, I dropped Uber Driver and it was a bang.

Five months later, I released an album Shay on You and I won 13 awards with five hit songs, she narrated in the short documentary.

And now I am here to present to you my second album, Shayning Star… I see myself as the rose that grew from the concrete… the corner stone that the builders rejected… World, Ghana. Shay Gang, I present to you the Shayning Star…, she said.

Watch the video below: