The certificates of Master Marhguy Tyrone Iras, who is one of the two boys currently making headlines after being denied admission at Achimota School because of their dreadlocks, have popped up on social media.

Over the weekend, the Ghana Education Service directed the school’s administration to admit the two students, however, the School authorities insisted that its code of conduct doesn’t tolerate such hairstyles.

Many have argued that schools in general, must look beyond appearances before admission and this may be true in the case of Tyrone Iras as his outstanding certificates hit online.

Not only was he the overall best graduating student but also he was the Boys’ Prefect for Omega School in Accra, according to his father.

“During his JHS days he won the best student ever and was even elected as the boy’s prefect and graduated with aggregate six so why will the school deny my son admission just because of his hairstyle rather than consider his brain?”

Check out his other certificates below: