Been observing this Achimota School-Dreadlock drama for a minute. Here’s my take:

Rules are rules. The many responsible men and women we see out there have all been shaped and fashioned by various rules, regulations and guidelines either from the home, church, community and in many cases, school.

But have all these guidelines, rules and regulations been truly helpful? Are some still relevant in this new age? I must admit I find it strange that in 2021, someone’s rights to education are being questioned over the ‘construct’ of his hair.

Not his intellect, not his ability to become a national asset in the areas of Arts, Math or even the sciences…his HAIR! But is the debate one of a personal hair style preference or a debate triggered by religion?

If it is an issue of style and preference then I would humbly plead that our authorities take a second look at this questionable ‘decree’ that smacks of intimidation, discrimination and even to some extent, racism!

How will the locks make other students uncomfortable? How will the locks affect his performance? Or wait, will the locks perhaps turn into snakes at midnight and hound other students? Can someone please help me understand why I cannot wear my hair the way I want to school in 2021?

Let’s even leave the public schools and turn our focus on the private schools who allow any kind of hair preference on their premises. Do we have any records of any troubles being created? I don’t think so.

On the other hand, if it is an issue of religion; if these lads who want to wear locks in school are insisting on that because it’s a religious requirement they cannot forgo, then by all means, let’s all stand with Achimota because allowing it, could be very detrimental!

A wise man, Eric Weiner, once said ‘Religion is like a knife. If you use it the wrong way you can cut yourself’. Massaging institutionalised procedure to favour one’s religion is a dangerous path we should not take!

The repercussions could be terrible because once it’s done to favour religion ‘A’, it must be done to favour all and who knows what religion ‘B’ might ask for?

samini