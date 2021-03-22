Winners of the 2020 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Distinction Awards have gained admission at Ivy League universities in the United States of America.

Master Cecil Kumah of Mfantsipim School, who came out tops as Overall Best Performing Student for the 2020 year group, gained admission into Columbia University in New York.

Miss Afua Ansah of Achimota School got into Cornell University. She was also a semi-finalist in the recent National Science and Maths Quiz 2020 Edition.

They are both past students of the Aikins Educational Consult, the leading educational consult in Ghana, where they were trained and prepared to sit the SAT I and II examinations as second-year high school students.

With hard work, determination, and a lot of encouragement from Ekow Aikins, Chief Executive Officer and lead instructor of the consult, they excelled in their SAT I and II examinations.

Cecil and Afua have done exceptionally well to place Ghana on the international radar.

These successes have crowned their efforts, and we celebrate them today.

Kudos to the Aikins Educational Consult for the excellent work done and to the award winners also, we say Ayekoo.

The WAEC Distinction Awards was instituted by the WAEC Endowment Fund in 1984. It is aimed at recognising brilliant students who excel in the Council’s examination at the Senior High School level.