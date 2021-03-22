Comic actor, Clement Ashitey, widely known as Clemento Suarez, has shocked fans after he attempted to lift Precious Mensah (PM) of Di Asa fame.

In the photo which has caught the attention of many, the two were captured in a happy mood at an event.

Clad in a white shirt on black trousers, Clemento, with all his might, held the waist and thighs of the plus-size lady.

From PM’s facial expression there was no doubt she was scared, same as the people around.

Clemento Suarez and PM

The comedian took to his Instagram page to post the photo and touted himself as the Sampson of Tema.

He wrote:

Superman aka Tema Sampson aka @adamscherr99 jnr

Wo b3 kyer3 me de3n? Hi @pm_reigns.

Some fans and followers, who have sighted the photo, have described Clemento as Ghana’s strongest. Others have expressed worry over the effect his action may have on him.