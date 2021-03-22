Gideon Mensah has been ruled out of Ghana’s final round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers due to injury.

Ghana is currently preparing to face South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe on March 25 and 28, respectively.

The Vitoria Guimaraes left-back was named in CK Akonnor’s 29-man squad for the double-header but the former WAFA man was forced off after just 45 minutes in Guimaraes’ 4-2 defeat to Gil Vicente in the Portuguese Primera Liga last weekend and has been unable to recover in time for the game.

Mensah was unused in their 1-0 defeat to Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese Premiera Liga over the weekend.

However, Asante Kotoko left-back, Imoro Ibrahim has been named as his replacement.

Ghana takes on South Africa on Thursday March 25 at 4pm before engaging Sao Tome three days later in Accra on Sunday 28th March, 2021.

The Black Stars sit on top of Group C with 9 points and need just a point to book their qualification.