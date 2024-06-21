Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah has praised head coach, Otto Addo, describing him one of the best coaches he has worked with at the senior national team level.

The AJ Auxerre player has had multiple stints under the 43-year-old coach, first when Addo was an assistant to Milovan Rajevac, then as head coach leading the team to the 2022 World Cup, and now as the main coach once again.

Mensah lauded Addo’s tactical approach and evaluated his tenure positively.

“For me, I think he’s one of the best that I’ve worked with in the national team in terms of the tactics and how he wants the team to play,” Mensah told Ghana FA media.

“He has played for the national team before, so he understands what Ghanaians expect and what the team needs. His return shows that he has reflected on what went wrong, what was good, and what needs improvement,” Mensah added.

Mensah recently played in Ghana’s matches against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on matchday three and four.