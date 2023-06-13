Ghana defender, Gideon Mensah, has been ruled out of Black Stars game against Madagascar due to injury.

The AJ Auxerre defender reported to camp on Monday but was not involved in training which was held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, Mensah was assessed by the medical team over a knee injury that was picked up in the course of the season.

The injury has ruled the defender out of the game as confirmed by the team doctor.

“Gideon picked up a knee injury during the season but his club managed him conservatively until the end of the season. Upon assessment in camp on Monday, we decided to excuse him from this game in order not to aggravate the injury,” Team medical head, Dr Prince Pambo told ghanafa.org.

“We expect him to have enough rest during the break to be able to recover on time for next season,” he added.

Meanwhile, the team will continue with the preparations at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Mensah, who made his debut for Ghana in 2019 against South Africa, has already featured in one Africa Cup of Nations tournament and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His absence will be felt by the team, as he has been a valuable asset on the defensive end.

The Black Stars are expected to leave the shores of the country on Friday, June 16 for the game that is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, June 18 at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo.

