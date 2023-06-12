The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday, June 12, 2023 unveiled the rebranded team bus for the Black Stars.

The bus has been branded with the colours of the Ghana flag with Black being the main colour.

It has ‘Black Stars’ encrypted on both sides, the Ghana Football Association logo, and the Black Stars kits’ sponsors’ Puma logo on it. It also has the Ghana flag on the front and at the back, and at the top corner of the sides.

The bus will convey the players from the team hotel to the stadium as they prepare for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have opened camp in Accra today for their matchday five games against Madagascar this weekend.

The team will hold their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium later today at 15:30GMT.

Inaki Williams and Alexander Djiku have all pulled out from the squad due to injuries. Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer and Kasim Nuhu have been called up to replace the injured duo.

Twenty-four players are currently in camp with Thomas Partey expected to them up with the rest of the team on Tuesday at the Alisa Hotel.

Ghana sit top of Group E with eight points and will hope to keep the perfect start intact.

The match against the Bareas will be held at Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo at 17:00GMT on Sunday, June 18, 2023.