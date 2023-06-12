The Communications Director of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Stanley Martey, says they have been compelled to switch from alum to polymer for water treatment due to galamsey activities.

He explained that the turbidity levels in the water bodies have exceeded 10,000 NTU as a result of galamsey, rendering alum ineffective in the treatment process.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Probe on Sunday, he said “initially we were using alum but now the alum is now almost ineffective and we are now using polymers.”

According to him, the use of more dangerous chemicals to treat water is affecting the staff health-wise as they inhale the chemicals.

This comes after illegal mining activities are destroying the river bodies in the country.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Water Company in October last year noted that the cost of producing water has increased tenfold as a result of illegal mining activities, hence Management has resolved to pass the cost to the consumer.

The Company says it is burdened with spending huge sums of money on chemicals to treat high turbidity levels of raw water at various extraction stations.