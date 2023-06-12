The senior national team, the Black Stars, are expected to hold their first training later today at the Accra Sports Stadium at 16:30GMT.

The Black Stars officially opened camp today at Alisa Hotel in Accra.

As reported earlier by Footballghana.com, 24 players have arrived at the camp of the Black Stars for their matchday five games against Madagascar.

Deputy skipper for the team, Thomas Partey, meanwhile is expected to join the camp of the Black Stars on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Bechem United striker, Hafiz Konkoni, was handed a late call-up to the camp of the team.

Inaki Williams and Alexander Djiku have all withdrawn from the squad due to injuries. Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer and Kasim Nuhu have been called up to replace the injured duo.

The team will leave Accra on Friday, June 16 for Madagascar. The match against the Bareas will be held at Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo at 17:00GMT on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Ghana, who sit top of Group E with eight points, will hope to keep the perfect start intact.

The Black Stars need a win to secure their place in the 2023 AFCON that is scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.