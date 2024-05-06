The Ghana Health Service (GHS) commenced its 10th National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign on Sunday, May 2024.

Scheduled to conclude on Thursday, May 9, 2024, the campaign involves outreach teams visiting communities and households to administer vaccines.

In a statement released on Sunday, the GHS emphasized the importance of reaching those who remain unvaccinated.

The agency said as of December 31, 2023, a total of 28,515,854 individuals in Ghana had received the COVID-19 vaccine, as per GHS data.

Recently reported new cases of COVID-19 infections prompted the GHS to urge the public, especially those yet to be vaccinated, to avail themselves of the opportunity.