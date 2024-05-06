The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) has advised Ghanaians to prepare for heavy rainfall from now until the end of July.

This caution comes in the wake of flooding recorded following a downpour in parts of Accra on Monday, May 6, 2024.

The Head of Central Analysis and Forecasting at GMet, Felicity Ahafianyo issued the weather alert in an interview on Citinews.

She indicated that, various areas across the country, particularly in the southern regions, could expect thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds.

Ms. Ahafianyo said these winds might lead to damage such as roof detachment from buildings, dislodged tree branches, and even uprooted trees with unstable roots.