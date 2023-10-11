Residents in the three Tongu Districts and Anlo of the Volta Region are counting their losses after downpours.

Many of them have had their homes and businesses flooded as a result of the spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) is conducting this spillage due to a “consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo dam.”

Most of the residents who said they lost their properties are currently homeless and appealing to the government to come to their aid.

On September 12, the VRA said it had duly notified its key stakeholders of this development.

But the residents living close to the river are packing out what they can salvage while others who have their property inundated are crying for help.

