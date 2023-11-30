A resident of Adakope, a suburb of Dawhenya in the Ningo Prampram Municipality has said the flooding caused by the spillage of an irrigation dam in the area was avoidable.

The flooding resulted in hundreds of residents being forced out of their homes, with water levels reaching window levels.

The resident who spoke on condition of anonymity on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem said dredging of the dam was all that was required.

“This flooding was avoidable and shouldn’t have caused this devastation. All authorities needed to do was to dredge the dam to increase its depth to contain any volume water but for the past five years I have been in this community, I have never seen them do that,” he said.

The resident who disclosed he has been part of major dredging exercise in the country, including the Odaw river has called on the relevant stakeholders to immediately get to work to prevent further havoc.

“This is not just about bringing excavators. We must get dredging machines to work on the dam and its estuaries so the water can flow freely into the sea,” he proposed.

Some affected residents who are still counting their losses also blamed the flooding on construction of houses in waterways, urging the authorities to take action against it.

They appealed to all well-meaning individuals to come to their aid to alleviate the hardship and burden the flooding has caused.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, attributed the dam spillage’s impact to negligence by the dam’s management.

He also accused them of selling portions of the lands.

ALSO READ: