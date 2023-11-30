The Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA) has said Dawhenya floods every three years is due to continuous rainfall.

According to the Authority, locals knowing this still build in waterways downstream.

In a statement on Thursday, November 30, GIDA refuted claims that the spillage of the Dawhenya dam caused the recent flooding.

“The perception that the flood is emanating only from the spilt water from the dam is not factual and can never be. It is important to note that anytime it rains simultaneously in the two watersheds, when the two rivers have the same time of concentration (TC), the flow level rises in the outfall channel.

“It has been established that this phenomenon has a three (3) year re-occurrence interval. The indigenes are aware of but continue to build on the watercourse downstream,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ningo-Prampram, Al Latif Tetteh Amanor, disclosed that, those affected by the spillage of the irrigation dam did not have permits to build on the lands.

The flooding resulted in hundreds of residents being forced out of their homes, with water levels reaching window levels.

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has also attributed the dam spillage’s impact to negligence by the dam’s management. He also accused them of selling portions of the lands.

