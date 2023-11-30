A wave of commendations and accolades have flooded in for former contestants of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) as they mark a significant milestone in their academic journey.

The former contestants have graduated with flying colors from various prestigious tertiary institutions in Ghana.



Check out list below:

Prempeh College NSMQ 2017 Champions: The distinguished Prempeh College NSMQ 2017 Champions, namely Wonder Sarfo-Ansah, Daniel Osei Badu, and Kofi Konadu Boakye, have successfully graduated from Medical Schools in Ghana.

Wonder Sarfo-Ansah graduated from the University of Ghana (UG) Medical School, while Daniel Osei Badu and Kofi Konadu Boakye emerged triumphant from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Medical School.

Holy Child School NSMQ 2017 Contestants: Antwiwaa Yiadom-Boakye, an NSMQ 2017 contestant from Holy Child School, celebrated her graduation from Medical School.

St. Augustine’s College NSMQ 2019 Winning Team: Anthony Papa Eliason, a prominent member of the NSMQ 2019 winning team from St. Augustine’s College, achieved a remarkable feat by graduating from KNUST with First Class Honors in Electrical Engineering.

Aburi Girls’ SHS NSMQ 2017 Contestant: Rachel Amaning Kwarteng, an NSMQ 2017 contestant representing Aburi Girls’ SHS, accomplished her graduation from Medical School.

Rachel’s academic brilliance also shone during the WASSCE 2017, where she emerged as the 3rd Best Overall Student in Ghana.

Holy Child School NSMQ 2017 Contestant: Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland, an NSMQ 2017 contestant from Holy Child School, celebrated her graduation from Medical School.

Jochebed’s academic prowess was evident as she emerged as the Overall Best Student in both Ghana and West Africa during WASSCE 2017.

The accomplishments of these former NSMQ contestants stand as a testament to their dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to academic excellence.

The NSMQ community and Ghanaians at large extend their warmest congratulations to these exceptional individuals as they embark on their promising professional journeys.