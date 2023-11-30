The Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Samuel Awuku, has officially declared his intention to contest the Akuapem North constituency parliamentary seat.

He announced it on November 30, 2023, after successfully filling nominations for the seat.

“Excited to announce that I’ve officially filed my nomination to contest the Akuapem North Constituency seat!” he said.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Mr. Awuku said that he is humbled “by the opportunity to make a positive impact in our community.”

