Private legal practitioner, Kwame Adofo has downplayed the Special Prosecutor (SP), Kissi Agyebeng’s press conference on challenges which are getting in the way of his work.

Mr Agyebeng at the conference on Wednesday said the recent judgment on the Labianca case will erode the progress made in the fight against corruption.

Reacting to this, Lawyer Adofo said the press conference was only to seek public sympathy.

“What was the point of the press conference? The objective was to seek public sympathy. He wants Ghanaians to believe he is working but the court is hindering his job. If your case is incurably bad it has to be dismissed so what is his problem. Which of his cases has he sought an appeal. He has withdrawn the appeal on the the Labianca case,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

On Monday, a High Court nullified a report by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) that implicated Col Kwadwo Damoah, a former Commissioner of the Customs Division at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and Joseph Adu Kyei, a former Deputy Commissioner of the Division, for utilising their positions to provide favorable tax treatment to Labianca Company, a frozen foods company.

Subsequently, the court imposed costs of GH₵10,000 against the OSP and issued a restraining order to prevent the OSP from further investigating the two.

However, the OSP argued that, it acted within its mandate and never in any instance did the office overstep its authority.

But to lawyer Adofo, the court was apt with its ruling because the OSP failed to build strong cases.

He explained that, the OSP was aware of this hence has been unable to file an appeal against all his cases.

Lawyer Adofo indicated with the backing of all state institutions, the OSP should do better.

“He wants the court to persecute the accused even when he [OSP] is wrong. As a lawyer if you lose a case you file an appeal to the appeal court for 3 judges to go through the case if you are unsatisfied you should go to the high court then the supreme court but in his case he has done nothing like that,” he noted.

