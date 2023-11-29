The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra region, Al Latif Tetteh Amanor, disclosed that those affected by the spillage of the irrigation dam did not have permits to build on the lands.

The flooding resulted in hundreds of residents being forced out of their homes, with water levels reaching window levels.

When questioned by the show host of Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem about how people ended up building houses in such areas, Mr. Amanor explained that, they build on weekends without realising the potential risks.

“Development is ongoing and people are building without permits. Those affected don’t have permit but I prefer not to speak about it and ensure that we resolve the issue. Those who build normally do so on weekends and so before we realize, they have put up the buildings” he said.

He acknowledged the ongoing struggle to address this issue, stating that efforts are being made to combat the problem.

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, attributed the dam spillage’s impact to negligence by the dam’s management. He also accused them of selling portions of the lands.

In response, Mr. Amanor pledged to take action if the accusations were proven true.

“We have people managing the dam. I know those there are very knowledgeable as to what is right and wrong and so I cannot state. What Sam George is claiming is a piece of what is happening so we have to investigate that” he said.

Meanwhile, the Assemblyman for Dawhenya, Moses Kutor, on the same show revealed that, the water level in the dam had risen significantly, causing it to spill over.