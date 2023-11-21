Some tutors in Colleges of Education have said the conduct of the Teacher Licensure Exams has never been a problem to them.

Rather, they explained that, the challenge is with the method of writing the papers.

Former President Mahama says he does not understand why after several examinations, teacher trainees would have to take licensure exams before being allowed to practice.

He therefore intends to scrap the exams when the NDC is voted to power in 2024.

But George Ohene Bekye, a tutor at Akrokeri College of Education believes “the licensure examination as a whole is not a problem, but the method and mode of writing it are problematic”.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Nana Jantuah on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem, George said the licensure document has raised the status of Ghanaian teachers taking up opportunities abroad.

“Because of the licensure exams, teachers teaching abroad have had their statuses boosted. At first, the international bodies didn’t recognize teachers from Ghana so this exam has really helped us so much,” he said.

He wants the former President to engage the teacher unions and the National Teaching Council to address the challenges instead of outright cancelation.

Executive Member of the Coalition for Concern Teacher, George Acquah, also believes the exam should be part of the main exams the teachers write.

“The examination for issuing license is not a bad idea, but the argument is that, why is the exam not being part of the students’ final exams to get them well prepared to avoid mass failure?” he questioned.