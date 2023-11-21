Yesterday, November 20 was the birthday of politician and now estranged member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye.

And as the lovely wife that gospel singer, Empress Gifty has flaunted to be, she was at her best, going all out to celebrate her husband.

However, there was a twist of events when the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) issued a statement that Hopeson Adorye, together with three others — Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Yaw Buaben Asamoa have been sacked as members of the NPP due to their alleged allegiance to Alan Kyerematen, the founder of Movement for Change.

And for those who expected the happening to break down the couple, Empress Gifty has a message for y’all, “They will dance in the middle of the storm”.

With a video of the two obviously having a good time and posted on Facebook later in the evening, Empress Gifty wrote: Betrayal is in many forms but the man who understands the timing of Elohim, He shall dance in the Middle of the Storm. #Awiey3pa”.

Hopeson Adorye has disclosed that even though he loves the NPP, he will vote for Alan Kyeremanten as independent presidential candidate.

In a radio interview with Joy FM yesterday, he mentioned that he has always been a great supporter of Alan Kyeremanten and will continue to back his presidential ambitions.

He, however, noted that he will vote for whoever is selected as an NPP Parliamentary candidate in the Kpone Katamanso constituency where he contested the 2020 parliamentary election on the ticket of the NPP.