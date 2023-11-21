Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has promised the prohibition of granting mining concessions in forest reserves when his party is successful in the 2024 elections.

The aim is to protect the country’s forest reserves.

According to the former President, the benefits received from the forests outweigh the financial gains from the extraction of gold deposits.

“In our manifesto, we promised to protect the forest reserves. We will not grant concession to anyone to enter the forest for mining…. When we come, we will make sure the forests are protected,” he said.

He was addressing residents of Duayaw Nkwanta as part of the “Building Ghana Tour” to the area.

Depletion of forest reserves is among concerns raised by residents of the area.

Illegal mining and logging continue to be major threats to forest reserves in the country. Water bodies in some forests have suffered due to illegal mining in these reserves.

“Most of our forests have depleted and that is the reason for the change in climate being realised. Our forefathers reserved it for us, our children will also have to inherit it from us,” he added.

Day one of the “Building Ghana Tour” commenced with an engagement with students and staff of St. Joseph College of Education at Bechem.

The train made a stop at Dwomoh, also in the Tano South Constituency.

A meeting was later held with Northern Groups, Tribal Chiefs, Imams and other leaders at Duayaw Nkwanta.

The team departed for the funeral of the late Benkumhene of Berekum.