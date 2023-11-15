Dr. John Saviour Yaw Eleblu, a senior lecturer at the Biotechnology Centre and Coordinator of Research Programmes at the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI), University of Ghana, is set to challenge Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for the North Tongu parliamentary seat in the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections.

In an interview with Adom News correspondent, Odehyeba Owusu Job, Dr. Eleblu expressed his optimism about unseating the incumbent.

“North Tongu deserves a real MP; somebody who will represent the people and lobby for jobs and development projects. Not somebody who is becoming like a vigilante chasing people for budget overruns,” Dr. Eleblu emphasized, highlighting the need for effective representation and a focus on local issues.

In his view, the opposition national Democratic Congress (NDC) has not done anything to lift the people of North Tongu and Volta Region out of poverty.

“It is only the NPP that cares and we must begin to reward the party with votes” he added.

Dr. Eleblu, flanked by party executives and supporters, conveyed his determination to bring about positive change in North Tongu.

“I am very ready to change the narrative of NPP in North Tongu and bring hope to the party folks in the constituency,” he affirmed.

Asserting his commitment to transformational leadership, Dr. Eleblu outlined specific plans for the constituency.

“I will establish business development centres in all the electoral areas, and residents will be supported to create businesses and grow them for wealth creation,” he promised.

The lecturer pledged to turn the constituency into an agricultural hub.

“I will change our constituency into an agricultural hub to feed North Tongu and the entire country and also for export” he stated.

Dr. Eleblu also expressed his intention to facilitate the establishment of three Technical, Vocational, Engineering, and Technology (TVET) centres to empower the youth and foster entrepreneurship.