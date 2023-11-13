Doctors at the Kavaja Hospital in Albania have confirmed that Raphael Dwamena was dead before the ambulance carrying him arrived at the hospital.

According to the hospital, there was no cardiac activity when Dwamena arrived at the hospital.

“The patient came to the Kavaja hospital in the ‘black code’, that is, he had exitus (the medical term for death), without vital parameters, without tension, without breathing, without cardiac activity. There was no activity in the EKG,” said Dr Lala.

Dwamena was confirmed dead on Saturday, November 11 after suffering a cardiac attack during a league game.

The 28-year-old lost consciousness in the 23rd minute during the league match between his side Egnatia and Partizan and was immediately taken to the hospital.

Initial signs of cardiac issues popped up in 2017 after the player failed a medical ahead of a move to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

He had an ICD implant and continued to have cardiac issues, including high readings during matches at Vejle and collapsing during a game with Blau-Weiss Linz.

Dwamena, however, did not survive upon arrival at the hospital leading to the unfortunate incident.

In October 2021, in an Austrian Cup match during the first half of Blau-Weiss Linz’s game against Hartberg, Dwamena collapsed on the pitch and was shocked by the ICD and stabilized quickly.

