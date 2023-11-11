Ghanaian footballer, Raphael Dwamena has passed away in Albania.

This incident happened during a game between his side, Egnatia and Partizani on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

When Raphael Dwamena collapsed on the pitch on November 11, 2023

The striker, who was the top scorer in the Superior of Albania, suffered a heart attack and collapsed in the first half of the match.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, he unfortunately succumbed.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian had scored nine goals in the league.