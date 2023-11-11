Ghanaian footballer, Raphael Dwamena has passed away in Albania.
This incident happened during a game between his side, Egnatia and Partizani on Saturday, November 11, 2023.
The striker, who was the top scorer in the Superior of Albania, suffered a heart attack and collapsed in the first half of the match.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, he unfortunately succumbed.
The 28-year-old Ghanaian had scored nine goals in the league.
- This is what a father told his 13-yr-old girl after sleeping with her [Watch]
- Dr Amoako Baah threatens to sue Bawumia, NPP for vote-buying in primaries