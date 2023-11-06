Political scientist, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has threatened to sue the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for allegedly endorsing vote buying and other electoral irregularities in their just-ended presidential primaries.

According to the political scientist, the party had cajoled appointees and members of parliament to support the candidacy of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and had induced party delegates with money.

This he said should not be countenanced if Ghana intends on keeping its democratic credentials.

“The delegates were behind Bawumia because they were promised money. In fact, after such an event as this, the conversation should be that this candidate we’ve picked is very able and we’re going to rally behind him. That is not the conversation we’re having here.

“The delegates are complaining, they didn’t get enough money. Bawumia paid 400, Kennedy paid 300 so they say it’s not enough because some of the party chairmen got 1.2 million, that’s what they’re talking about,” he said.

Dr. Amokao Baah who had earlier described the vice president’s victory as a fraud said he would be seeking redress at the court.

He is hoping the results of the November 4 presidential primaries will be nullified.

“We have a law against vote buying, is that not so? And then you go to the polls to buy votes. And we behave as if we haven’t seen it, like it doesn’t matter, that it’s acceptable. In broad daylight they were sharing money and then they announced the results.

“If this was a proper country, I’ve said it, I will test the judiciary. Because when things have gone terribly wrong, they’re the last vestiges of decency in the country so I’m going to file suit that since this election was conducted under illegality vote buying, the results should be nullified,” he said.