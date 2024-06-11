The former head of Political Science Department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST), Dr Richard Amoako Baah, says the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Prof Opoku Onyinah should not consider being the running mate to New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to the political scientist, politics and religion cannot mix.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show, Dr Amoako Baah explained that, going into politics will not be good for the clergyman’s reputation and image.

“This is a horse race. It is not good for your image. It is not good for you as an officer of God. We say politics and religion do not mix, just step aside.

He has principles, he has character and that is why I am saying what I am saying to him. He is more important in the service of God. Politics is not always clean, if he doesn’t know I am telling him now,” he explained.

Since January, 2024, Prof Onyinah’s name has come up strongly as a possible running-mate for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the December 7 election. Other big names that have popped up include Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum; Chief of Staff, Frema Opare; and Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

But with the NPP flagbearer expected to announce his running mate anytime soon, lobbying by supporters of the various front-runners has intensified.

However, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah insists that the Man of God must stick to his service to a higher power and stay away from ‘dirty’ politics.

“You occupy a great office, a higher office than President. You serve God. Please drop out of this race,” he stressed.

