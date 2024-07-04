In an atmosphere filled with excitement, Manhyia South Constituents erupted into celebrations upon confirmation of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the New Patriotic Party’s running mate for the 2024 Presidential election.

Throughout his constituency, motorists honked while party members chanted slogans hailing the nomination.

Vibrant processions took place across the constituency, symbolizing unity among party faithful who enthusiastically embraced his selection alongside the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

ALSO READ: