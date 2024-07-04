STATEMENT BY THE NPP GENERAL SECRETARY, JUSTIN KODUA FRIMPONG, FOLLOWING THE OVERWHELMING CONFIRMATION OF DR. MATTHEW OPOKU PREMPEH AS THE PARTY’S VICE-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ON JULY 4, 2024

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen of the Press

The National Council of the NPP, which is the second highest decision-making body of the party met today, July 4, 2024, to consider the nomination of Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh by H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s Presidential Candidate, as his Running Mate for the 2024 general elections.

The meeting, which ended a few minutes ago, did in fact, consider the said nomination which forms part of the constitutionally mandated processes for selecting the party’s Running Mate as per Article 13(3)(1) of the NPP Constitution.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Article 13(3)(1) of the Constitution provides as follows:

‘’The Party’s Presidential Candidate shall, in consultation with the National Council, nominate the Vice-Presidential Candidate”.

I am happy to report that after the necessary consideration, the National Council of the party UNANIMOUSLY ENDORSED the Presidential Candidate’s nomination of Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and Energy Minister, as his Vice-Presidential Candidate pursuant to Article 13(3) of the Party Constitution.

This significant milestone marks the completion of the presidential ticket of the NPP for the 2024 general elections, and therefore, sets the stage for the party to fully engage the Ghanaian electorates comprehensively with our message of transformation.

I wish to, at this juncture, say something little about our vice-presidential candidate, focusing primarily on what he brings to the NPP presidential ticket since he is not a stranger to the body politics of our country. Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is a 56-year old medical doctor, a devoted Christian and a consummate politician.

He is a product of Prempeh College and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, both in Kumasi, as well as the Erasmus University in The Netherlands. It was at KNUST that he made his first appearance as a leader, after he won the position as the local National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) President, a position he held from 1991 to 1992.

After working with the National Health Service in the United Kingdom for some time, he returned to Ghana in 2005 to pursue a career in business and more importantly in politics. He successfully became the Member of Parliament for Manhyia in 2009. Ahead of the 2012 elections, the constituency was divided into two, and in those elections, he won the newly-created Manhyia South constituency, which he retained in 2016 and 2020.

Owing to his passion for education, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed him as Minister of Education during his first term. As Education Minister, Napo, as he is affectionately called, spearheaded the implementation of the famous Free Senior High School policy, Under Dr. Prempeh, the successful implementation of the government’s

flagship Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy saw the country’s SHS population leap from 800,000 in 2016 to 1.2 million by January 2021.

It is instructive to note that Napo ensured that this policy was rolled out within the first year of the Akufo-Addo government when he was appointed as Education Minister. He didn’t ask for honeymoon. I repeat, he didn’t ask for honeymoon. It will be recalled that at the time he announced that he was going ahead to implement the policy, many people, including some from civil society organizations (CSOs) and some senior members of the government thought it was too early to implement such bold and far reaching policy.

But, typical of Napo, would have none of that. He showed boldness and decisiveness when it mattered most, and went on with the policy, which is by far, the biggest social intervention in the nation’s education sector since Independence. Today, posterity has vindicated him. Ghana certainly needs leaders who are bold and decisive, because that is the only way we can achieve results.

It is also worthy to note that throughout his 4-year tenure as Minister for Education, there was significant industrial harmony and stability in the education front. He ensured that the concerns of teachers and other players in the education sector were adequately attended to. This therefore confirms that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has an incredible interpersonal and negotiation skills. He is arguably the only Minister of Education in this Fourth Republic to have achieved this feat.

Having delivered at the Ministry for Education, the President appointed him during his second term to head the Ministry of Energy, where he again, demonstrated his stellar leadership qualities. He worked very hard to KEEP THE LIGHTS ON, even during the

times of unprecedented global economic crisis when every sector of the economy was virtually in “darkness”, gasping for breath.

We however concede that in the last couple of weeks and months, some parts of the country did face some power challenges. But, the good news is that, unlike in the past particularly under H.E John Dramani Mahama, where we slept in darkness for over four(4) years, Dr. Prempeh ensured that the recent power challenges we experienced did not last beyond three (3) months. He is indeed results-oriented, and there is absolutely no debate about that.

In recognition of his leadership skills, his contribution towards education in Ghana, particularly in respect of his role in the implementation of the government’s flagship Free SHS programme and other transformational policies in education, Dr. Prempeh has been honoured by the University of Education Winneba, the University of Cape Coast and the University of Professional Studies, Accra with the conferment on him with honourary doctorate degrees.

In July 2021, he was invited to join the Mission 4.7 High-Level Advisory Group, a joint initiative of UNESCO, the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, the Ban Ki-Moon Center for Global Citizens and the Center for Sustainable Development (CSD) at Columbia University.

In conclusion, ladies and gentlemen, if you were to ask me what Dr. Matthew Prempeh brings to the NPP presidential ticket, I will tell you he brings decades of political astuteness, trustworthy leadership, confidence, decisiveness, grassroots mobilization, charisma, patriotism and demonstrable incorruptibility.

Again, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh shares Dr. Bawumia’s vision of bold solutions for our country that are responsive to the needs, opportunities and challenges of the 21st century. In this respect, he complements our flagbearer in many significant ways and the two enjoy a warm, personal relationship anchored on deep mutual respect.

More importantly, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has a great working relationship with our Presidential Candidate, H.E Alhaji Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia. The synergy between these two great leaders on our presidential ticket, coupled with their proven track-record and transformational campaign message would help the New Patriotic Party to secure a resounding third consecutive electoral victory on the 7th of December 2024, by the grace of God.

