General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Justin Frimpong Kodua has said the running mate of the NPP, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as a man with competence in every field and a great unifier.

The NPP National Council ON Thursday June 4 unanimously approved the nomination of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), the Energy Minister and MP for Manhyia South as the running mate to Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for the 2024 elections.

The meeting was graced by present executives, past General Secretaries, past chairmen and all those who matter in the party.

According to Frimpong Kodua, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is a learned politician who have excelled in every field of work and that they have confidence in his ability to deliver for the party in the next election

The Deputy Campaign Manager in charge of Parliamentary Elections and MP for Akuapim South Osei Bonsu Amoah refuted claims that Dr. Opoku Prempeh is arrogant.

He said it is his humility that that risen him to this level and that his NDC counterpart, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang doesn’t come close to him in politics

