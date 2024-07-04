The National Executive Council of the New Patriotic Party has formally approved Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate for the December 7 election.

The NPP NEC held a meeting on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at the Alisa Hotel where the flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia presented the Manhyia South Member of Parliament as his choice.

With this pair, the NPP is optimistic the party will break the eight on December 7 and retain power.

Below is the profile of Dr Opoku Prempeh

Born on May 23, 1968, in Ashanti New Town, a suburb of Kumasi, NAPO hails from Pakyi No. 2 in the Ashanti Region.

He started his basic education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Primary and continued to Prempeh College in Kumasi for his middle school education

He studied Human Biology and Medicine at KNUST and completed his MB CHB in 1994.

He continued with post-graduate studies in MSc. Clinical Epidemiology at the Netherlands Institute of Health Sciences in 1998 and at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University where he studied Leadership and Government(certificate course).

In 2002, he pursued postgraduate training in surgery in the UK (MRCS).

Prior to entering parliament, NAPO served as CEO of Keyedmap Security Services Limited from 2004 to 2009.

He is also a medical doctor and served as a member of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2003.

He was first elected to parliament in 2008. In 2016, he was re-elected with 35,958 votes, or 87.17% of the votes cast.

In May, 2017, President Akufo-Addo appointed Dr Prempeh as the Education Minister who supervised and spearheaded the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

In Akufo-Addo’s second term, he was appointed the Energy Minister, a portfolio he still holds.