The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has unanimously endorsed the nomination of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as running mate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This was after Dr Bawumia submitted the Minister for Energy and Manhyia South MP’s name for consideration and approval at a meeting held at Alisa Hotel on Thursday.

Before his selection, several names were floated as potential running mates which included Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Other notable figures considered for the role include Apostle Opoku Onyinah, former Chairman of the Pentecost Church-Ghana, and Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Agriculture and MP for Abetifi Constituency, Ablekuma West MP; Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Chief of Staff; Frema Akosua Osei Opare.

However, several surveys tipped NAPO as he is popularly known as the preferred candidate among NPP members.

Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia is expected to make an official announcement of his running-mate to the public on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

ALSO READ: