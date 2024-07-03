A leading member of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) has compared the flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his proposed running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to civil rights activists; Martin Luther King and Malcolm X.

Speaking ton Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Kwabena Sarpong said there could have been no better pair to help the NPP break the eight than the duo.

“I describe this pair as Malcolm X and Martin Luther King and that is what the party needs and that is what we have gotten and we are going to win the election,” he stated.

Explaining further, he said Dr Bawumia is the NPP’s Martin Luther King while the Manhyia South Member of Parliament and Energy Minister, NAPO is Malcolm X.

“We are determined and happy with that selection. The only thing we are waiting for is for the National Council to give their blessings and I believe they will although there are oppositions,” he added.

Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X were activists who had different approaches to civil rights movements.

History has it that they were frequently seen as opposing forces in the struggle for civil rights and against white supremacy.

Unlike Martin Luther, who encouraged non-violent protests, Malcolm X said that black people should protect themselves “by any means necessary”.

