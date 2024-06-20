A Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana has drawn a comparative analysis between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang against Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku as New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.

Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante has highlighted the duo’s performances as former Education Ministers in their respective government as well as their political experience.

His assessment comes after a survey by the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) revealed that Dr Prempeh is widely preferred among party members as the running mate to the NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In an interview on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem, Dr Asah-Asante said they both excelled in their portfolios, adding the Manhyia South performed better as Education Minister than in his new role as Energy Minister.

However, he acknowledged Prof Jane Naana stands tall with regards to her experience in the education sector having risen through various ranks.

“They are both great people and have strong qualities as running mates. Jane Naana rose from being a lecturer to a professor and that is not a journey for light headed people. So she is experienced in education and Napo has also done well. But if Jane Naana is at Bolga, Napo is at Tamale,” he explained.

Touching on their political differences, Dr Asah-Asante noted Napo unlike Prof Jane Naana has been a parliamentarian but they are both popular in the country.

